Tree falls on home with baby inside in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to a northwest Atlanta home where a tree fell over, damaging the house in various spots.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw where the tree had hit the home’s roof and side.

AFR told Channel 2 Action News that the tree fell on a home on Overbrook Drive.

When crews got to the scene, officials said they found a large tree had hit the side of the home and brought down nearby utility lines.

Firefighters worked to secure the area and ensure there were no immediate hazards, according to AFR.

In the home, crews evaluated an infant who was inside as a precaution. They said the child was alert and left the scene with the family for further medical evaluation.

Georgia Power got to the home to deal with the downed lines, and AFR said the scene was stabilized.

No life-threatening injuries were reported during the incident, according to AFR.

Severe Weather Team 2 reports that a wind advisory is in effect across metro Atlanta area through Sunday night.

