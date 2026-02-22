Warming stations open in metro Atlanta counties ahead of temperature drop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some metro Atlanta communities are opening warming shelters Sunday ahead of temperature drops.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon reported earlier on Sunday about the sharp decrease in temperatures heading into the evening as well as gusty wind making it feel colder.

In response to temperatures hitting below 35 degrees, the Gwinnett County Government announced it was opening several warming stations across the county from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Shelters will be open at the following locations in Gwinnett County:

Buford Senior Center - 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building - 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Best Friend Park Gym - 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross

Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road - 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center - 225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville

Similar to Gwinnett County, the DeKalb County Government will also have warming centers open to protect residents from wind chill and low temperatures.

County warming centers will open in DeKalb at 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 25.

The following locations will open to provide protection from the weather:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center - 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International - 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

Tobie Grant Recreation Center - 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottdale

St. Vincent de Paul - 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee

Clayton County is also opening several warming centers to brace for the cold.

The following centers will open at 6 p.m.:

Anointed Vision of Hope - 8049 Webb Road, Riverdale

Clayton County Police Department Headquarters Media Room - 7911 North McDonough Street Jonesboro

In Athens-Clarke County, government officials will have a warming shelter open through Feb. 23.

The drop-in warming shelter will be at Athens First United Methodist Church from 8 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

In Cobb County, Hope House at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta, will open Feb. 22 through Feb. 244. Shelter services are available for men, women and children. Arrive by 8 p.m. to ensure a bed is available.

Transportation options are available to the shelter through transit vouchers provided by the county, available at Reflections of Trinity, 4037 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs, phone number (770) 222-6511.

Cherokee County’s area warming shelter will be at Woodstock City Church at 150 Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock on Monday, Feb. 23, the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County said.

Guests may arrive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Departure is by 8 the following morning. For questions or additional information, call 770-406-6161. Learn more detailed information here.

