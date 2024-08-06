TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple I-285 WB lanes shut down after multi-car crash

ATLANTA — Interstate 285 lanes are shut down as Atlanta police investigate a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Jonesboro Road an hour after a separate crash in the same area.

Shields reported that at least six cars were involved in the second crash. Two left lanes open around 7:15 a.m. but heavy delays remain in the area.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol to learn more about this investigation.

It is unclear when the traffic will clear.

