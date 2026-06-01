Tourists not visiting for the World Cup say they’ll avoid downtown when it fills with soccer fans

ATLANTA — In downtown Atlanta Monday, some tourists said they were fine being in the area now, but in two weeks when the 2026 FIFA World Cup is in town, no thanks.

“Personally, no. I probably would stay far away because of it being chaotic and everything,” convention-goer Grace Goularte told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

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That’s how many might describe Paris, France over the weekend as a post-soccer match celebration after a championship turned violent when rioters set fires and vandalized shops. More than 200 people were hurt, hundreds more arrested.

“I want the public to know this event is our top priority,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said.

Last week FBI officials in Atlanta talked soccer security. A federal, state, and local law enforcement effort aims to keep the peace.

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On the soon-to-be-packed Marietta Street, a longtime World Cup enthusiast told Petersen that what happened in France was terrible, but says it was essentially a few who ruined it for many.

“It’s kind of crazy, but realistically with soccer, I feel like we’re trying to enjoy a time. But if it gets to injuring people or damaging property, that’s out of place,” soccer fan Ivan Duarte said.

The first World Cup match in Atlanta is Monday, June 15.

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