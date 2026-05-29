FBI previews FIFA World Cup security, saying agents are prepared for multiple scenarios

ATLANTA — The FBI is revealing how agents are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was at FBI Atlanta Headquarters Thursday. With just days until the World Cup kicks off in Atlanta, the FBI says its agents have already been training for months behind the scenes.

Federal officials gave Channel 2 Action News an inside look at some of the preparations underway to keep fans, players and the city safe during one of the largest events in the world.

“I want the public to know that this event is our top priority, and ensuring that it is safe and remains that way is, we are committed to that,” said Marlo Graham, FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge.

The FBI released video showing special agents training for a wide range of scenarios, including possible terror threats, cyberattacks, explosive incidents and drone activity.

“Currently, there are no known threats to the FIFA games here in the Atlanta area,” Graham said.

But even without a specific threat, the FBI says agents are taking no chances.

Officials say security planning involves local, state, federal and international partners, with law enforcement preparing for everything from suspicious packages to emergency response operations.

The FBI says its bomb technicians will play a key role throughout the tournament.

“FBI Atlanta bomb technicians will work hand in hand with APD and our other partner agencies throughout the FIFA events,” said FBI agent Shawn Matthews.

The FBI also talked about the growing concern over drones, saying agents are using specialized technology and intelligence teams to monitor potential threats both on the ground and in the air.

The FBI says it’s also focusing on human trafficking, a crime, investigators say, that often spikes during large international events like the World Cup.

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