Secret Service prepares for FIFA World Cup in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The top man for the U.S. Secret Service is discussing his security concerns for the FIFA World Cup, including terrorists using drones to conduct attacks.

Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Rob Donovan exclusively told Channel 2 Investigative Report Mark Winne that as the federal coordinator for the World Cup, it’s his job to make Atlanta stays safe.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole. This is the world’s most complex and challenging security event,” Donovan said.

He says drone delivery could turn into a tool for terrorist to use.

“Drones clearly are a top threat, but as what, you know, we kind of preach in the Atlanta field office is let’s not have a failure of imagination,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Donovan also says they will have to look out for dignitaries from across the country and the world.

“We anticipate high-level government officials from all over the world to attend in Atlanta,” he said. “We have planned to anticipate an array of threats and challenges.”

“Game Day” is Secret Service slang for the day a protectee touches down in town, but the U.S. Secret Service is one of dozens of agencies working to protect events surrounding a series of actual game days.

“We don’t expect any kind of attack or nefarious event here at the World Cup, but we anticipate it through our planning,” Donovan said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He also says they will be on the lookout for cybercrime, including a potential uptick in fraud cases, and human trafficking.

Donovan says they have partnered with more than 50 hotels in the area.

“For the last two years, the U.S. Secret Services had the opportunity to support our state and local partners. They so often do that for us. We’re playing a supportive role here to an excellent security plan by our state and local partners,” he said.

He encourages anyone who sees something to say something.

©2026 Cox Media Group