‘A titan of environmental protection’: Ted Turner remembered for philanthropy

ATLANTA — The legacy of Ted Turner extends beyond television and news. Georgia’s environmental leaders said his philanthropic work impacts the health of every Georgian daily.

“He’s made that a central part of his philanthropy throughout his life, and that has resulted in real-world benefits and positive impacts for people here in Atlanta and all over the world, really,” said Gil Rogers.

Rogers is the Director of the Southern Environmental Law Center in Atlanta. Rogers pointed out Turner’s work on car and truck pollution and water quality.

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“I think of him as a titan of environmental protection,” Rogers told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Emory University School of Law named its free environmental law clinic after Turner.

“Ted Turner was a visionary,” said Director Mindy Goldstein. “He started the Turner Environmental Law Clinic at Emory University School of Law over 25 years ago, and we’ve stayed true to his vision. The Clinic is tackling today’s environmental challenges, and graduating lawyers ready to fight for a cleaner, healthier future for us all.”

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts pointed to Turner’s work with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper that monitors water quality for metro Atlanta.

“Ahead of his time,” said Pitts.

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Pitts recalled Turner Field and bringing the Braves to Atlanta. He remembered the Goodwill Games that, again, put the city on the world stage.

“A great man, a great loss for our community,” said Pitts. “I don’t believe there will ever be a another Ted Turner, in our area in particular, really. Bigger than life. He’d walk into a room, outgoing, sort of loud voice, but just a nice, nice, nice guy.”

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