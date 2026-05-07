Flood watch in effect with more heavy rain moving through

The threat of severe weather has come to an end, but periods of heavy rain will continue to move across north Georgia this morning.

A tornado watch expired at 2 a.m. but a flood watch continues through 8 a.m.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 and Triple Team Traffic coverage, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:00 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked rounds of heavy rain and storms throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Up to 1-3″ of rain has already fallen over parts of our area and more heavy rain will fall over the next few hours. Flooding of poor drainage areas of some creeks and streams is going to be a concern.

Drivers who have to get out on the road this morning need to watch out standing water on the roads and interstates.

The following counties are under a flood watch:

Banks, Bartow, Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Lumpkin, Meriwether Monroe, Murray, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Towns, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton and White counties.

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