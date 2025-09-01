Thousands of Verizon users affected by nationwide outage

ATLANTA — Some Verizon users experienced a major service outage across the country on Saturday.

At least 22,000 outages were reported on Saturday on the disruption tracking website “Down Detector.”

Most users who lost service saw their phones display a “SOS” or “SOS Only” message at the top of their screen.

The cities most affected included New York City, Boston, Tampa, Miami, and Chicago - though there were reports of users in Atlanta also being affected.

The outage has been resolved.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Verizon said the outage was due to a “software issue.”

