This is how Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene’s opponent says he’s going to unseat her

ATLANTA — Shawn Harris likely faces an uphill battle as he runs against Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Harris, a Democrat and 40-year military veteran, won a runoff last month to become Greene’s latest opponent in the heavily red district.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Harris said Green’s behavior in Congress could help put her seat in play in November’s election.

One of her most recent rifts in Congress came during a hearing where she made fun of Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s appearance. The hearing then descended into chaos.

“More and more Democrats obviously, but specifically more and more Republicans are starting to say more openly that they are now tired of Marjorie Taylor Greene and are looking for something different. That is the way we’re going to win,” Harris told the magazine. “But it’s not just going to be Republicans. It’s also going to be women because Marjorie Taylor Greene, she is in a fight with women and I believe women are going to come out in great numbers.”

Harris said one of his battle plans to take on Greene will be to gain women voters, emphasizing his support for Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022.

Greene celebrated the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the decision a “miracle.”

Harris told the magazine that while Greene makes headlines and gains media attention on a regular basis, she has failed to do anything substantial for her district.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is spending all her time creating chaos up there [in Washington D.C.] and after three-and-a-half years she has not brought back one major thing here to this district and that’s what a representative should be doing...,” Harris said. “After three-and-a-half years Marjorie, if you look at her record, she really did nothing. She does a lot of talking, she brings a lot of chaos, she’s in a civil war with the Republican Party at the state level and also at the national level, and that’s just not who we are here in northwest Georgia.”

Marcus Flowers took on Greene in 2022 to try and unseat her but was ultimately unsuccessful despite gaining a large amount of money in the deep-red district. Harris is hoping to not meet the same fate.

He said he wants to bring honor back to the seat.

“We are the beacon that people look at from all around the world and that’s what I’ve been doing for many years in the military is being that United States representative from a military point of view that says, ‘Look, you got to think about your democracy, you got to think about your people, you got to believe in the rule of law,” Harris said. “Now Marjorie Taylor Greene is a threat to all of that. One, she still says today that Jan. 6 was not a bad thing. She still says that the individuals that went and broke into our Capitol did not do anything wrong. She still says that the individuals that were tried by our justice system, by their peers, didn’t do anything wrong.”

Harris lives in Rockmart with his wife Karla and the couple has five children and found grandchildren. He retired as an Army Brigadier General and currently works on his farm raising first-generation grass-fed cattle.

