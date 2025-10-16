Temporary road closure happening in NW Atlanta today so crews can remove trees

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Transportation will temporarily close a portion of East Beechwood Drive NW from Northside Parkway NW to Randall Mill Road NW today so crews can remove trees.

The road closure will happen between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., during which time traffic will be restricted to local access only. Sidewalks along East Beechwood Drive NW will remain closed until the tree removal work is completed.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to plan alternative routes to avoid potential delays during the closure hours.

Questions and concerns regarding the closure can be directed to the Atlanta Department of Transportation by emailing atldot@atlantaga.gov.

