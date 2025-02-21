Teens seen on video sought by Atlanta Police after robbing convenience store

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a group of teens seen on video robbing a convenience store.

Police say on Valentines Day, a group of teens ran inside of a convenience store located at 1960 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta regarding a business robbery at approximately 10:07 p.m., according to APD.

The address corresponds to the Best 4 Less Food Mart in northwest Atlanta.

When police arrived, they learned several juvenile males entered the convenience store, damaged a number of items and stole an item before fleeing on foot.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are requesting the public’s help with providing information on the teens.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

