Teen who police say was accidentally shot dies two days later

ATLANTA - A teenage girl who was shot in southeast Atlanta this week died Friday afternoon.
Channel 2 Action News first reported the shooting Wednesday night. It happened on Springside Drive Southeast.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Roberta Robinson by family.
Police called it an accident, but the victim's aunt told Channel 2's Michael Seiden she's not sure that's the case. Sonya Johnson said she dropped her niece off at a friend's house, then got a terrifying phone call about three hours later.
"Her mom asked me had I talked to Roberta. She heard she had got shot," Sonya Johnson said. “How could someone shoot an innocent child and then take off running?”
Seiden has the full interview with Johnson and he's speaking with police to see if an arrest will be made, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
