Woman accused of trafficking two teens in suburban apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Experts Channel 2 Action News spoke with say sex trafficking is not just in seedy areas in the heart of the city. It can also happen in suburban areas, too.
Gwinnett County authorities said Shaela Chatman is one of the faces of human sex trafficking in metro Atlanta. The 21-year-old is accused of taking two teenage girls to a Norcross-area apartment complex to meet a man.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas pulled warrants that allege Chatman set up dates for the girls, ages 14 and 15, online, set the prices and times for them to meet men, then drove them "to dates located at hotels, apartments, and houses." She is accused of taking 50 percent of the earnings from the prostitution.
