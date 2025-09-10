Teen shot and killed at apartment complex playground, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call about a shooting at 201 Moury Avenue SW.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that a teenaged boy died after being shot.

Investigators have closed off a playground at the Villages at Carver apartment complex with crime scene tape and placed at least 20 evidence markers on the ground.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore has the latest live updates from the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

