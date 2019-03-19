ATLANTA - A metro high school student is suffering a serious brain injury after going into cardiac arrest and having a stroke.
A friend was driving Mikiya Rogers home from the pizza restaurant they work at when she passed out.
The friend called 911 and started performing CPR on Rogers, the girl’s mother told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.
She is now recovering in the intensive care unit at Emory University Hospital, but is not out of the woods yet. Roger’s mother is asking for prayers for her daughter.
