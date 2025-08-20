Atlanta

Tamar Braxton says she ‘almost died’ after weekend accident

By WSBTV.com News Staff
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Tamar Braxton speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton revealed Tuesday that she “almost died” after an accident over the weekend.

Braxton wrote on Instagram that she suffered some kind of face injury and a friend found her in a pool of blood.

“I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility ... I don’t even know what happened to me,” she wrote.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Braxton Family Values star said she wanted to post about what happened after she received numerous calls, but was too weak to talk. She is now focused on her recovery.

“The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins. Pray for me for real.”

Braxton did not say where the accident happened, but she does have a home in the Atlanta area. Channel 2 Action News previously reported in 2023 when Braxton was the victim of a car burglary outside her building.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read