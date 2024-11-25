‘Suspicious object’ shuts down downtown connecter near Grady Curve

ATLANTA — The downtown connector was shut down in both directions as police investigated a suspicious object in the roadway Monday afternoon.

The connector was shut down for a short period of time while police investigated.

Police also said several onramps in the area were closed so no more drivers could get on the interstate.

"Responding officers have confirmed that the object did not contain any dangerous or hazardous materials. Lanes of travel will be gradually opened as officers work to clear the scene," police said in an email to Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group