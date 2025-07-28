Suspects wanted for stealing over $1,400 worth of items from Atlantic Station Sephora

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a popular makeup store.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on July 14, APD was called to the Atlantic Station Sephora on 18th Street NW regarding shoplifters.

When officers arrived, employees told them an unidentified woman and man walked into the store on July 11 and stole $1,417 worth of items before walking out. The suspects left the area following the theft, police said.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or text CSGA.

You do not have to give your name to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

