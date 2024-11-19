Suspects cause more than $7,000 in damages after burglarizing Atlanta building

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in a burglary that happened earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov.4, Atlanta officers were called to 273rd 12th Street in northeast Atlanta regarding a burglary. When APD arrived, officers spoke with the property manager who said two men broke into the building and walked into an enclosed area on the property.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video released by APD shows the suspects trailing a resident into the gated property. Authorities say the two suspects then broke into an enclosed area causing more than $7,000 in damage to the building before leaving.

At this time, it’s unclear if any items were stolen. Atlanta officials hope someone can identify the two suspects.

Tipsters can share information by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group