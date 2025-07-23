Suspects accused of stealing over $900 worth of candles from Atlantic Station Bath & Body Works

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for three women, who they said stole items from a popular candle store last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 19, APD received a call about larceny at the Bath & Body Works on 18th Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a worker who stated that multiple women had walked into the store and stolen $916 worth of 3-wick candle boxes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities released surveillance video that shows the women walking out of the store with the candles. APD said the trio appeared to have left in a gray Hyundai with a New Jersey license plate.

APD is working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information or who can identify them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group