Suspects accused of stealing over $900 worth of candles from Atlantic Station Bath & Body Works

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for three women, who they said stole items from a popular candle store last month.
On June 19, APD received a call about larceny at the Bath & Body Works on 18th Street.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a worker who stated that multiple women had walked into the store and stolen $916 worth of 3-wick candle boxes.
Authorities released surveillance video that shows the women walking out of the store with the candles. APD said the trio appeared to have left in a gray Hyundai with a New Jersey license plate.
APD is working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information or who can identify them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
