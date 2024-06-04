Suspected burglars break into Atlanta dispensary, steal more than $2K worth of vapes

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two suspects they say broke into a dispensary and stole thousands of dollars worth of vapes.

On Tuesday, just after 3 a.m. officers were called to a possible burglary at the Realm Dispensary on Monroe Drive.

The investigation revealed that two men broke into the business and stole over $2,000 worth of vapes and smoke-related items.

Surveillance video shows a suspect throwing a large rock into the front door of the business.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to provide their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

