Suspect involved in June homicide set for extradition back to GA after arrest in Illinois

ATLANTA — The man involved in a June homicide in northwest Atlanta was arrested in DeKalb, Illinois on Friday and is set to be extradited back to Georgia.

APD says 23-year-old Kevin Fox shot and killed a man at the Reserve at Hollywood Apartments in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. and when police arrived at the apartments, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene.

Fox was arrested by the Dekalb Police Department in Dekalb, Illinois on Friday and is set for extradition. He was arrested by the Illinois department on charges unrelated to the homicide investigation in Atlanta.

