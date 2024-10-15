Super Bowl LXII: Atlanta lands big game 2028

ATLANTA — The Super Bowl is coming back to Atlanta.

NFL owners met Tuesday in Atlanta to discuss and confirm the city hosting the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028.

This will be the fourth time Atlanta hosts the Super Bowl and the first time since 2019 when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game not only draws millions of TV viewers but also brings a huge tourism boom to the host city each year.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. “Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city... We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028.”

Atlanta has become one of the preeminent cities for major events. In addition to the Super Bowl, it will host the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship, 2025 MLB All-Star Game, 2026 World Cup and the 2031 Final Four among other major events.

