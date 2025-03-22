Sunny with cool mornings and warm afternoons this weekend

ATLANTA — This weekend will be pleasant with cool mornings and warm afternoons.
Then rain moves into our area on Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says a red flag warning has been issued for much of North Georgia through 8 p.m. tonight.
That means there’s an elevated risk of fires due to the low relative humidity and breezy conditions.
Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
Today will be sunny with a high of 71 degrees.
On Sunday it will be sunny again and warmer with a high of 76.
Our low temperature overnight will dip to 46 degrees.
On Monday, expect early morning rain and isolated storms with a high of 69 degrees.
