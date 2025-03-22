Sunny with cool mornings and warm afternoons this weekend

ATLANTA — This weekend will be pleasant with cool mornings and warm afternoons.

Then rain moves into our area on Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says a red flag warning has been issued for much of North Georgia through 8 p.m. tonight.

That means there’s an elevated risk of fires due to the low relative humidity and breezy conditions.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Today will be sunny with a high of 71 degrees.

On Sunday it will be sunny again and warmer with a high of 76.

Our low temperature overnight will dip to 46 degrees.

On Monday, expect early morning rain and isolated storms with a high of 69 degrees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group