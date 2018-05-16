  • Students sent to hospital following school yard brawl, mother says

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    ATLANTA - A school fight at a local high school was caught on cell phone video. 

    The incident happened Tuesday at the Carver Early College High School.

    “These babies are at Eggleston waiting on a CT scan because they were kicked in their heads,” a mother of one of the alleged victims told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez

    The mother said her daughter and her daughter’s best friends were hospitalized after they were jumped. Now she wants to press charges. 

    Atlanta Public Schools sent out a statement that reads, in part: 

    “The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating this matter and will issue charges if warranted. The safety and security of our students is a top priority at APS.”

