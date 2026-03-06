Stranger punched teacher bringing her students to World of Coca-Cola, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man caught on camera punching a teacher for no reason and knocking her out.

Police shared surveillance from a November 2024 incident that shows a woman walking near the World of Coca-Cola when a stranger she passes punches her.

In the video, both the woman and the suspect were knocked to the ground. The woman hit her head, lost consciousness and suffered significant injuries, police said.

Investigators say she is a teacher from Savannah who was bringing her students on a field trip.

They say it appears to be a “completely random act of violence.”

Police are asking for help identifying the man.

Earlier this week, Channel 2 Action News reported on a man who has punched strangers on several occasions. Jamil Davis has been charged with misdemeanor assault several times, but has been released on bond each time.

Investigators say the man in this video does not appear to be Davis.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

