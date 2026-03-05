A Georgia man vanished during a fishing trip; searchers just found his body

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities say a metro Atlanta man who vanished during a fishing trip has been found dead following a multi-agency search along the Gulf Coast.

On Tuesday, around 11 a.m. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol troopers received a call about reports of a missing boater in the area of Dauphin Island in Mobile County.

Officials said Travis N. White, 54, of Peachtree City, was reported missing after he did not return home from a fishing trip.

Troopers later found the 22-foot May Craft boat White had been operating north of the Dauphin Island Bridge in a marshy area in Heron Bay.

ALEA troopers, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Resources Division officers, launched a search and rescue operation.

Authorities said the search ended Wednesday at 11:47 a.m. when White’s body was found and recovered near Petit Bois Island in Mississippi.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

