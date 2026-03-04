BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — Three people, including a teacher and a football coach, are facing drug charges following a search warrant Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ben Hill County deputies, along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, executed a search warrant at a home on West Orange Street.

Authorities say the case began in January after they received information alleging that Kerrion Smith, identified as a school teacher and football coach at Veterans High School, was transporting pounds of marijuana into Ben Hill County for distribution.

Authorities believe the drugs were being distributed throughout the county and from the West Orange Street home.

Kerrion Smith Georgia teacher, coach among 3 arrested in county drug bust (Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search, deputies said they confiscated 581.7 grams or about 1.28 pounds of marijuana, $4,816 in cash, three handguns, and two vehicles.

Three people were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, along with numerous additional felony charges. Authorities have not released the names of the other two individuals at this time.

Deputies also stated that the home is located within 1,000 feet of the former Fitzgerald High School campus, which is still used by staff and students for various activities.

“We are grateful to everyone who assisted in this operation. Because of this teamwork, another drug distributor and organization have been removed from our streets,” the sheriff’s office said.

