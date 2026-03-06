‘Operation Silent Hand:’ 16 charged with RICO after major fentanyl, meth, opioid bust

GEORGIA — Authorities say a months-long investigation into a North Georgia drug trafficking network has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of large quantities of potentially deadly drugs.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say the multi-agency investigation, known as “Operation Silent Hand,” targeted a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl and pharmaceutical opioids across Hall, Habersham, Franklin, Stephens, White and Gwinnett counties.

Officials say the organization maintained contacts in metro Atlanta to help traffic illicit drugs and pharmaceutical opioids throughout North Georgia.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officers executed nine search warrants and 16 arrest warrants across the region.

Authorities say the investigation led to the seizure of more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine, four pounds of fentanyl, numerous diverted pharmaceutical opioids and multiple firearms.

Agents say some of the prescription opioids were diverted from pain clinics in metro Atlanta before being distributed in North Georgia communities.

Ken Howard, Special Agent in Charge with the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, said investigators ultimately determined the case should be prosecuted as a racketeering investigation.

“We decided it was best suited for a racketeering prosecution,” Howard said.

Authorities say even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly and emphasized the danger posed by the amount seized during the investigation.

“That is a tremendous amount of fentanyl. That’s enough doses to put hundreds of people in the grave, without a doubt,” Howard said.

Investigators also say the case may lead to additional scrutiny of medical providers connected to the diversion of prescription opioids.

“I’m confident to say that we got some doctors who aren’t practicing good medicine at bare minimum,” Howard said. “It’s more likely we have doctors that are involved in criminal activity as well, as well as some clinic owners, so we are going to follow up on that and crack down on those places.”

Authorities say one suspect was allegedly distributing drugs from a home in Gwinnett County, though investigators say they are unable to release the address.

At another home in Lula in north Hall County, investigators say they seized a large quantity of prescription opioids, about a pound of methamphetamine and several firearms.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Sixteen suspects are charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Those charged include:

William Doug Allen, 54, of Lula

Tonya Doster Pitts, 51, of Lula

Chad O’Neal Davis, 54, of Demorest

Bart William Starks, 58, of Canon

Randall Stewart Hill, 57, of Canon

Leslie Nicole Brown Cedillo, 39, of Cleveland

Yvonn Parker Brown, 64, of Toccoa

Amy Michelle Williams, 51, of Toccoa

Breann Denae Coalley, 54, of Mt. Airy

Haven Douglas Allen, 31, of Alto

Arthur Lee Poore, 63, of Gainesville

Rodney Wayne Crump, 59, of Alto

Kandi Nicole Stewart, 48, of Demorest

Mona Lisa Summers, 62, of Mt. Airy

Sarita King Davidson, 60, of Cornelia

Linda Waddell Thompson, 62, of Demorest

Authorities say many of the suspects are in their 50s and 60s.

“Folks you’d think would have aged out of this type of crime in their lives,” Howard said.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force, several sheriff’s offices and the Toccoa Police Department. The Hall and Habersham County District Attorney’s Offices also assisted.

Officials say the investigation remains active and additional arrests and drug seizures are expected. Anyone with information about drug activity is encouraged to contact investigators or submit an anonymous tip to the GBI.

