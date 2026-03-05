Georgia councilman accused of inappropriate contact with student

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange councilman is under investigation over allegations involving a student.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into claims that Marquavious Boddie had inappropriate contact with a student at LaGrange College.
Boddie is accused of public indecency against the student.
College officials confirmed Boddie previously worked at the school as a career services coordinator.
Boddie has resigned, as his last day at the college was Feb. 13. He was appointed to the city council in 2023.
The city of LaGrange declined to comment.
