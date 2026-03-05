Georgia councilman accused of inappropriate contact with student

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange councilman is under investigation over allegations involving a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into claims that Marquavious Boddie had inappropriate contact with a student at LaGrange College.

Boddie is accused of public indecency against the student.

College officials confirmed Boddie previously worked at the school as a career services coordinator.

TRENDING STORIES:

Boddie has resigned, as his last day at the college was Feb. 13. He was appointed to the city council in 2023.

The city of LaGrange declined to comment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group