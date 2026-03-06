Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta CEO retiring, new CEO named

ATLANTA — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta CEO Donna Hyland will be stepping down after 40 years with the healthcare system.

Hyland confirmed her retirement in a sit-down interview with Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer.

Hyland started with Children’s Healthcare over 40 years ago and served as CEO for 18 years. Under her leadership, the hospital has consistently ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the country.

Dr. Patrick Frias will replace Hyland as the new CEO. He is currently the president and CEO of Rady’s Children’s Hospital in California.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group