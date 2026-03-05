Woman sucker-punched by strange man shocked he’s back on the street

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An assault victim wants answers after a judge gave her attacker what she’s calling a low bond from a Fulton County judge.

It was his third arrest for punching strangers in the face.

When suspects end up in state court for the first time on misdemeanor charges, by law judges have to give them bond.

On a second and third offense, judges have discretion, including setting a higher bond.

“When is enough enough?” the victim told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

It took Fernandes a week of phone calls and text messages to convince the victim, who asked to not be identified, to tell her story.

She finally agreed when she learned we spent days finding out why her alleged attacker, Jamil Malik Davis, keeps getting out on bond when police have arrested him three times for punching three different strangers in the face.

“And I’m grateful you’re doing this story, because Fulton County residents need to know who they’re voting for,’ she said.

State Court Judge J. Jessy Lall gave Davis his latest bond.

“The city fought hard for I think a $10,000 or a $5,000 cash bond, and instead she did it as a security bond, so he got out on $300,” the victim said.

Fernandes reached out to the court administrator and asked to speak to the judge to find out why the bond was set at $3,000.

He said judges can’t comment on open cases.

The victim believes Davis needs help and was shocked when she says no one addressed that in the bond hearing and let him walk free with no resources.

“We’re trying to bring the World Cup here; we have the Super Bowl here. If we have to bring in all these visitors to the city then they need to know that they’re gonna be safe,” the victim said.

Police are looking for Davis right now, because there’s a Douglas County warrant out for violating probation.

In Fulton, there’s an arraignment hearing scheduled for April 15.

