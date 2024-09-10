Stone Mountain’s Childish Gambino postpones the rest of tour

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Metro Atlanta native Donald Glover, who is musically known as Childish Gambino, is postponing the rest of his North American tour.

The Atlanta artist just made a tour stop at State Farm Arena earlier this month.

Glover cited needing to focus on his physical health for the next few weeks. He said all existing tickets will be honored.

hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy.… — donald (@donaldglover) September 9, 2024

Earlier this year, Glover announced the tour would be the final tour under the Childish Gambino moniker.

The 40-year-old who grew up in Stone Mountain has been a prominent name in entertainment and music for more than a decade at this point.

Most notably, Glover starred in the critically acclaimed FX comedy “Atlanta,” for which he was also an executive producer and writer. The show ended in 2022 after four seasons.

