Stone Mountain’s Childish Gambino postpones the rest of tour

By Leo Tochterman, WSBTV.com

BET Awards 2024 - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Metro Atlanta native Donald Glover, who is musically known as Childish Gambino, is postponing the rest of his North American tour.

The Atlanta artist just made a tour stop at State Farm Arena earlier this month.

Glover cited needing to focus on his physical health for the next few weeks. He said all existing tickets will be honored.

Earlier this year, Glover announced the tour would be the final tour under the Childish Gambino moniker.

The 40-year-old who grew up in Stone Mountain has been a prominent name in entertainment and music for more than a decade at this point.

Most notably, Glover starred in the critically acclaimed FX comedy “Atlanta,” for which he was also an executive producer and writer. The show ended in 2022 after four seasons.

