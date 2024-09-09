Fulton County Jail inmate found dead at Atlanta City Detention Center, investigation underway

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Death of Fulton County Jail Resident at Atlanta City Detention Center

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a Fulton County Jail inmate at the Atlanta City Detention Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, the FCSO said Michael Brandon Rivers, 43, was found unresponsive during a security round by a detention officer.

Rivers was being housed at the Atlanta City Detention Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

On June 5, 2024, Rivers was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on a failure to appear warrant and was being held without bond.

The Atlanta Police Department will conduct a death investigation and Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Rivers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Apalachee High School students, staff returning to pick up their belongings Apalachee High School st

©2024 Cox Media Group