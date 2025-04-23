Spelman College celebrates opening of new innovation, arts center

ATLANTA — Spelman College announced their new Mary Schmidt Campbell Center for Innovation and the Arts had officially opened.

The institution said the building was designed by international architecture and urban design firm Studio Gang and will give students at the historically black college a cross-disciplinary and collaborative learning space.

The center is “dedicated to the arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math),” the college said in a statement. “The Center will create new opportunities for women of African descent to excel in fields where they are often underrepresented.”

Officials said the new facility is the first to be built at Spelman in about 25 years, the college said. It’s also the first building at the college to be “located beyond the gates of Spelman’s historic campus,” connecting the college and the Westside Atlanta community.

“We are beyond excited to officially open the Mary Schmidt Campbell Center for Innovation & the Arts, a transformative space that will empower Spelman students and inspire the next generation of leaders poised to become the next technologists, inventors, and entrepreneurs,” said Rosalind ‘Roz’ Brewer, C’84, Spelman College interim president and chair emerita of the Spelman Board of Trustees, adding in part that “this is not just a building – it is a statement of our ongoing commitment to excellence, modernization and community impact.”

The Mary Schmidt Campbell Center for Innovation and the Arts is an 82,500 square foot facility, “designed to amplify Spelman’s existing strengths in the arts and STEM by setting up interactive relationships among these disciplines in a learning environment centered on collaboration.”

The building will feature indoor and outdoor spaces, including shaded areas for open-air studying, dining and gathering as well as a lobby for performances, lectures and exhibits.

The college also has a featured maker space, the Arthur M. Blank Innovation Lab, which will be used for students from different programs to work together to produce collaborative work with state-of-the-art tools.

