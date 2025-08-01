Southern Co. reports $900M earnings for second quarter

ATLANTA — Southern Company, the owner of Georgia Power, reported a $300 million drop in earnings for the year’s second quarter, compared to 2024 but still says they’re in a good financial position for the year.

For 2025, Southern Co. reported earnings at $900 million in the second quarter, versus 2024’s $1.2 billion in the second quarter.

Share prices were down 30 cents per share, according to the company’s latest earnings report.

From the start of 2025 to June 30, the company said it earned $2.2 billion.

“This is an exciting time for Southern Company. We performed well both financially and operationally through the first half of the year and remain well positioned to deliver on our 2025 goals,” Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our focus continues to be on balancing growth, reliability and affordability for all customers. The regulatory outcomes we have reached in our service territories demonstrate our ability to work with all stakeholders to deliver on all of our objectives.”

Womack said the company remains well-positioned and that they’ve accomplished “a great deal so far this year.”

In its presentation on the company’s financial outlook, leaders showed that sales had grown across all of their various customer types, including 15,000 new residential customers in the quarter.

Data centers also saw a 13% increase in power use supplied by Southern Co.

The corporation also reported they’d put roughly $2 billion into capital investments in the second quarter and economic developments had led them to announce 6,000 new jobs.

Georgia Power is also pursuing 10 gigawatts of new power generation resources in the state, subject to approval by the Georgia Public Service Commission, according to the Southern Co. investor presentation.

The new power generation will come from a combination of different sources, including natural gas, the company said.

