Southeast Atlanta high school community celebrates student authors

ATLANTA — A high school community in southeast Atlanta is celebrating a group of their students who are on the autism spectrum and just published a book.

In the front hallway of building D at Carver High School, the entrance to Ms. Tucker’s room is decorated with the accomplishments of her class.

“A label does not define who they are,” Tucker said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She teaches in the Atlanta Public Schools Autism Regional Unit. On Tuesday her students were doing a book report.

“And this is a book that ‘who’ wrote? You guys wrote,” Tucker exclaimed.

It’s called Forever I Recognize Myself - FIRM for short.

The book chronicles what her students have learned, where they’ve been, and where they’re going.

“This book is going to be monumental,” Dr. Christina Rogers, principal of Carver High School said.

Rogers said it’s going in the school’s library.

These students made their teacher very proud.

“She’s a nice teacher,” senior Hadji Dye said. “She does a great job?” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked. “Yeah!” Dye responded.

They made their parents proud too.

“They loved it,” 10th grader Day’vion Butler said. “Because you helped write it,” Petersen told him. “Yeah. I sure did,” Butler replied.

Tucker believes the book is an affirmation for the students who authored it and will be an inspiration for the uture students in this class who will read it.

TRENDING STORIES:

She taught them well.

Just like she said, a label does not define who they are.

“It’s going to show them there are endless possibilities. We are so proud of you because you are authors,” Tucker told her class.

Rogers is going to organize a fundraiser with the Carver community and try to put the book on the bestseller list.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Cicada-geddon’ is here! Here’s what you need to know about the noisy creatures in north Georgia

©2024 Cox Media Group