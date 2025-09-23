Somos Atlanta collection designed to celebrate ‘the whole city,’ artist says

ATLANTA — Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez talked with artist Jose Hadathy who is Atlanta United’s design manager.

Channel 2 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a look at the inspiration behind the team’s Somos Atlanta clothing collection.

The Somos Atlanta collection continues to foster a sense of community and cultural pride among Atlanta United fans, offering them a way to celebrate their heritage and the city’s diversity through fashion.

“Making clothing has always been a passion of mine as well, making something that fans can not only see, but hold, wear, kind of represent in their daily lives. And so I get to do that now for the club,“ Hadathy said.

HHM Artist Atlanta Here is a portion of the poster that will welcome World Cup fans to Atlanta. (Source: WSBTV)

The collection’s highlight piece, which is debuting this month, incorporates indigenous symbols and geometric patterns. Hadathy explained that he was inspired by these patterns and thought, “Could I make letters out of this?” which resulted in a unique design.

”And the idea is Somos Atlanta is inclusive. So obviously if you’re Hispanic, Latino, you feel a part of Atlanta, but it can include anyone. You know, we wanna celebrate the whole city,” he said.

The annual Somos Atlanta collection allows fans to connect with the club and the city through wearable art. Hadathy expressed his excitement about seeing people wear his designs.

“When you see people wearing this in the stadium or in the city, it’s incredible,” he said. “What you wear is the ultimate representation of who you are initially, and so for people to wear your designs is a huge compliment.”

Hadathy also designed a poster that will welcome fans to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Atlanta is one of 11 North American cities that will host the World Cup next year.

