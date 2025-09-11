Channel 2 presents ‘Celebrating Hispanic Heritage,’ a Family 2 Family Special

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Celebrating Hispanic Heritage hosted by Anchors Wendy Corona and Jorge Estevez.

In this 30-minute special, viewers will meet remarkable people, hear inspiring stories, and experience the rhythms, flavors and passions that make Hispanic culture so vibrant in Georgia.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to recognize traditions that span generations and countries, while celebrating the creativity, resilience, and leadership of today,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “It’s also a chance to remember that Hispanic heritage is not just history, it’s alive in the voices, values, and vision of neighbors building a stronger Georgia for all of us.”

For nearly 40 years, WSB-TV and Family 2 Family have been sharing the stories that capture the heart, and spirit of our vibrant North Georgia community.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is proud to continue that tradition in this local special.

“It’s a privilege to honor a community whose history, culture, and contributions enrich every part of our state,” said Corona.

“From music and art, business and public service, to faith and family. Hispanic and Latino Georgians help shape the story of who we are,” said Estevez.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage airs Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. on WSB-TV and streams on wsbtv.com, the free WSB-TV News App, WSB Now free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung and Vizio.

