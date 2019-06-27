  • Someone 'fire bombed' police officer's new home, union president says

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer may have been the target of an arson attack.

    Investigators say someone threw a rock and some liquid through a window and a fire started at the home the officer just bought.

    The officer showed Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman the extensive damage the fire caused to her kitchen.

    Atlanta Police Union President Ken Allen told us he thinks this officer was targeted because of her job.

    “It’s a very tragic situation, an emotional time going through making a purchase of your home, getting ready to move in and be a part of it and the next thing you know you've got people within that neighborhood torching you because of what you do for a living,” Allen said.

