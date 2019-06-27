Someone 'fire bombed' police officer's new home, union president says

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer may have been the target of an arson attack.
Investigators say someone threw a rock and some liquid through a window and a fire started at the home the officer just bought.
The officer showed Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman the extensive damage the fire caused to her kitchen.
Atlanta Police Union President Ken Allen told us he thinks this officer was targeted because of her job.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Parents fight off woman trying to kidnap kids at Atlanta airport (VIDEO)
- How does Georgia's Safe Haven Law work? Questions grow after baby left in woods
- Woman who murdered child's father breaks down in court apologizing to his mother
“It’s a very tragic situation, an emotional time going through making a purchase of your home, getting ready to move in and be a part of it and the next thing you know you've got people within that neighborhood torching you because of what you do for a living,” Allen said.
How the police union is working to help the officer, TONIGHT AT 11 on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}