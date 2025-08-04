Some Delta passengers are fighting for reimbursements after hourslong delay

ATLANTA — Some of the hundreds of Delta passengers who were delayed for hours are now demanding reimbursements.

On Friday, some Delta Airlines passengers were left stranded on the tarmac for more than six hours.

“There was no water on the plane. The toilets weren’t working,” passenger Pat McCormack told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

McCormack said it was the cross-country flight that he will not soon forget.

He said due to the storms in the area on Thursday, Delta diverted his flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to the Augusta airport.

He and his fellow passengers then sat on the tarmac for more than six hours: “A disheveled mess to say the least.”

McCormack finally got off of the plane, but he said there was only one person around to answer questions or help with rebooking.

“They had no information. They had no hotels. They had no ground transportation,” McCormack explained.

McCormack said he and other passengers took matters into their own hands and paid for transportation from Augusta to Atlanta.

Now McCormack along with other passengers are working to get reimbursed.

In an email Delta spokesperson wrote: “Customers can submit a reimbursement form, using the information Delta sent to their email or Delta.com.”

McCormack said he only received a $200 SkyMiles credit, but he believes he deserves more.

“Give everybody a voucher for the flight that they originally purchased. I paid $1,100 for my flight,” McCormack explained.

“If you don’t ask for that refund, all the airline offers you is a credit towards future travel that may not be useful to you,” Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard said.

