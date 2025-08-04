‘My son was murdered’: Mother demands justice 6 months after son’s body found during traffic stop

DOUGLAS COUNTY, gA. — Kenya Mitchell, the mother of a slain man, held a news conference in Douglas County demanding justice for her 21-year-old son, Malachi Mitchell, who was killed over six months ago.

It was Jan. 29 when deputies stopped a driver for traffic violations near the Home Depot on Thornton Road near I-20 and found Malachi Mitchell’s body in the car. No charges have been filed against the driver.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was at the press conference where Kenya Mitchell expressed her belief that her son was murdered and voiced her frustration over the lack of charges against the driver.

“This is a murder. This is a murder. This is a murder. My son was murdered. Do you understand me?” Kenya Mitchell said.

She stood in front of the courthouse with her supporters, calling for justice for her son. Kenya Mitchell is upset that the driver who had her son’s body in his car is walking free and has not been charged.

Deputies say they pulled over the driver during a traffic stop and discovered Malachi Mitchell’s body. The driver told authorities that Malachi Mitchell tried to rob him during a gun sale.

Kenya Mitchell disputes the driver’s account, saying that the driver called her son to arrange the gun sale. And she believes it makes no sense for her son to try and rob him.

The District Attorney’s office recently received the case and is reviewing it, with hopes to have a charging decision in the next 30 days.

