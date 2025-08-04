Suspect raced from Forsyth deputies in 146 mph chase, later found pretending to be asleep at hotel

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Deputies in Forsyth County ended a high-speed chase on Georgia 400 out of safety for the community. However, that did not stop deputies from tracking down the driver and arresting him.

Just after 1 a.m. on July 24, Forsyth Dep. First Class Roberts clocked a white BMW SUV speeding at 98 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, authorities said.

The driver accelerated to 146 mph after Roberts tried to chase him, leading to the chase being canceled for safety reasons, according to the sheriff’s office.

Despite the initial escape, the FCSO utilized dash cameras and Georgia Department of Transportation cameras through their Real Time Crime Center to identify the vehicle’s registered owner.

Deputies said this led them to a hotel where the registered owner’s nephew was found to be the driver.

Deputies identified the driver as Ian Godfrey. Deputies confronted him at the hotel, where they said he had returned following a late-night drive.

“After having to crawl out of bed with ‘sleepy eyes’, pretending to be asleep, you, sir, have earned yourself an all-inclusive,” the sheriff’s office said.

Godfrey was arrested, facing felony charges. He was taken to the Forsyth County Jail.

