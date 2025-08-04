Ex-officer who used Taser on deacon will not be charged in his death

ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has declined to bring criminal charges against a former Atlanta police officer in connection with the death of a local grandfather in 2023.

Monday afternoon Fulton County Superior Court Clerk Che Alexander confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne a grand jury declined to charge Kiran Kimbrough for involuntary manslaughter, simple battery and two counts of violation of oath of office.

Johnny Hollman, 62, died in 2023 after Kimbrough used a Taser on him.

An autopsy found Hollman died as a result of Kimbrough’s force.

Atlanta police released body camera footage that captured Hollman refusing to sign a ticket and requesting to speak with a supervisor. In the video, Kimbrough wrestles Hollman to the ground and uses his Taser on him.

In January 2024, Hollman’s family filed a federal lawsuit over his death, and about five months later, the Atlanta City Council approved a $3.8 million settlement with the family.

This is upsetting news for the family. Originally, they told Rogers they were going to have a news conference after the grand jury meeting Monday.

But now they’re figuring out their next steps.

Late Monday afternoon, Winne got a statement from one of Kimbrough’s attorneys, Lance LoRusso, which said in part:

“Officer Kimbrough is appreciative that the grand jury that was able to see the truth of this matter.”

The statement said while Hollman’s death was “tragic,” Kimbrough didn’t cause the death. “Johnny Hollman‘s death was caused by medical complications and his felonious, unlawful resistance of a uniformed officer performing his lawful duties,” the statement said.

