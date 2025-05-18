Soil festival attendees learn about composting, gardening, beekeeping, and more

ATLANTA — A group that supports more than 300 urban farms and community gardens across metro Atlanta hosted its annual soil festival on Saturday.

Food Well Alliance invited people to Maddox Park in northwest Atlanta.

Volunteers and local growers talked to crowds about things like composting, gardening at home, and even beekeeping.

“Food Well Alliance offers volunteer opportunities throughout the year, every single week, where folks can come volunteer at community gardens or farms and learn more about the work,” Kate Conner with Food Well Alliance said.

People could also sample hibiscus tea, honey, and other homegrown treats, and enjoy fresh produce at a farmer’s market.

