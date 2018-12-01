Skimming device found on downtown ATM -- and there could be more!

ATLANTA - Atlanta police sent Channel 2 Action News a photo of a skimming device found on an ATM in downtown Atlanta, and they think there may be more.
We've been warning our viewers about skimmers, which are small devices that can steal your debit and credit card information.
[READ MORE: Police give tips to spot hidden ATM skimmers]
Police are investigating after one of the devices was found at the CVS Pharmacy on Peachtree Center Avenue.
Officials said someone went into the store Friday morning and tried to use the ATM machine, but when the person shook the card reader, the skimming device appeared.
What police say you need to do if you plan on using an ATM in the city this weekend, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}