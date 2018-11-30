DAWGS ARE HERE! Georgia, Alabama arrive in Atlanta for SEC Championship

ATLANTA - Buses carrying the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide rolled into Downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon to drop off both teams at their different hotels, though the hotels are literally across the street from each other.
Later in the day, the same buses carried each team to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for practice.
Not far away from the stadium, hundreds of Dawg and Bama fans arrived in RVs and campers to set up their campsites and tailgate parties.
Sandra Brown told Channel 2 Action News that she drove over from Lincoln, Alabama, with several of her friends in tow.
“We had, like, eight mobile homes together,” Brown said. “We had a convoy over here. We go to Tuscaloosa every home game, and we tailgate every chance we get.”
Keith Corley drove up from Forsyth and Thomaston with a bunch of his friends and their RVs.
“We come up every year,” Corley said. “A group of us have a good time. It’s like a tent city. We tailgate in Athens together, and we love it.”
Corley said he doesn’t even have a ticket for the game.
Instead, he plans to set up a satellite TV and watch the game from outside his RV in the parking lot down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Fellowship and Dawgs,” said Corley. “We love them Dawgs and travel with them. We’re all fans.”
