  • Police give tips to spot hidden ATM skimmers

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    With identity theft a concern for consumers, a lesson to spot devices that skim debit and credit cards for bank information is always timely.

    Police in Freeport, Texas, created a two-minute video that was posted to Facebook to educate residents on how to spot skimmer devices on drive-up ATM machines, the Houston Chronicle reported.

    Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said a Texas Dow Employee Credit Union in the city was victimized by skimmers. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Skimmers can be positioned on the ATM’s card reader, so police suggest jiggling the device to ensure it is secure, the Chronicle reported. Another device is a pinhole camera that thieves use to record the customers’ PIN numbers, the newspaper reported.

    Garivey urged consumers to contact authorities if they suspect an ATM contains a skimming device.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories