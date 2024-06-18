Show off your Georgia peaches -- these are the best cities to ride your bike … naked!

ATLANTA — The summertime is the perfect time for a bike ride, but apparently there’s a certain group of people who like to do it in the buff.

The World Naked Bike Ride kicked off in cities across the country this month, and LawnStarter ranked 2024′s Best Cities for Naked Biking.

The website ranked the top 500 big cities across the country for riding a bike while showing your Georgia peaches.

“We looked at naked biking events, local interest in nude cycling, biking infrastructure, and public nudity laws, among 17 total metrics,” LawnStarter said.

So if you like feeling the wind beneath your wings (or something else) several Georgia cities have made the list.

Atlanta topped the list of Georgia cities, coming in at No. 36 for taking a joy ride in your birthday suit.

Next was Macon, coming in a No. 221 for those who want to show off their bacon.

Savannah was next at No. 223 in case you want to get cheeky along River Street.

And if you plan on taking a Schwinn in the bare skin, Columbus came in at No. 380.

Needless to say, with it being the summertime, you’ll probably want to put on sunscreen in some of your more sensitive areas that aren’t used to being out in the sun.

Portland, Oregon came in at No. 1 on LawnStarter’s list, while Clarkesville, Tennessee came in last on the list, meaning you’ll probably want to remain clothed there.

The website did not say if safety gear was added to their meaning of naked. Either way, you will still want to wear a helmet, at the very least.

If you want to see the full list, CLICK HERE.

